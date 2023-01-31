CIL seeks nod to raise investment cap in JVs

It may be required in the initial phase. Coal stock for power is neither depleting nor accretion is taking place. Generally, in November-January, accretion takes place. This year that has not happened. Stock of domestic coal at power plants must be in the range of 31 mt. We should reach 45 mt by end of March. So, there is a shortage of about 14 mt. Even 31 mt is one of the highest-ever. We need 14 mt more. As per the predictions, it seems accretion won’t take place in February and March also. So, they are thinking of imports of 14 mt to ensure a comfortable position. During the rainy season, we should not face any crisis. (This fiscal), we had done a tender of up to 3 mt each on both the coasts, with a provision to increase it by 100%. So, it can be 6 mt each on both the sides. This time we have not been asked, but, if asked, we have contracts till June and we can go ahead to take care of 12 mt. Contracts were signed with Indonesia’s PT Bara Daya Energi.