Cipla’s India boss, two top execs resign in shake-up

Cipla Ltd witnessed a spate of senior management exits on Monday, with Nikhil Chopra, the company’s chief executive of India business, and two others resigning after more than two decades at the drugmaker.

The other two executives were Nikhil Lalwani, head of India prescription business, and Kunal Khanna, cluster head of chronic and emerging business development.

“They have served significant tenures in Cipla. We deeply value their contribution, respect their professional aspirations and wish them all the best," Cipla said in a statement.

The exits had been in the works for a few months and were due to personal reasons, two company officials said.

“Nikhil Chopra has been with the company for around 24 years. He has played his innings," one of the officials said, adding that Lalwani was transitioned out of the US business into India in January but he wanted to stay back because his family is based there.

Lalwani has been at Cipla since June 2012 and was the head of US business and its US-based subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals from April 2016 till earlier this year.

Before that he had headed the company’s respiratory business, one of its major segments, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Khanna has been at the company since June 2016. His exit was also a personal choice after a long tenure, another official said.

The two officials said the company has a strong pool of executives that is ready to fill the roles, and Chopra’s replacement will be announced soon.

The company has appointed Arunesh Verma as CEO of its North America business in December.

In its statement, Cipla said its “business momentum continues to be on strong footing and we are backed by a solid workforce of 23,000 employees who are driving Cipla in its next growth phase."

