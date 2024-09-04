Cipla’s MK Hamied steps down after 47 years of service from company citing ’age and health’ reasons

  • Cipla Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company, announced the retirement of its Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director, MK Hamied, after a tenure spanning 47 years.

Shivangini
Updated4 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Cipla's MK Hamied steps down after 47 years of service from company due to 'age and health' reasons.
Cipla’s MK Hamied steps down after 47 years of service from company due to ’age and health’ reasons.(REUTERS)

Cipla Ltd announced the resignation of its Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director, MK Hamied, citing "age and health" as the reasons. The pharmaceutical giant made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing, noting that Hamied's resignation will take effect at the close of business hours on October 29, 2024.

"Vide letter dated 3rd September 2024, effective close of business hours of 29th October 2024, Mr. M K Hamied has resigned from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company due to age and health," Cipla stated in the filing.

In conjunction with this announcement, Cipla's Board has approved the appointments of Adil Zainulbhai and Abhijit Joshi as Additional Directors (Non-Executive), effective from September 3, 2024. Additionally, Kamil Hamied, a member of the promoter family, will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director starting November 1, 2024.

Also Read | Sun, Lupin, Cipla others: 4 key reason for outperformance by Pharma index

Reflecting on his 47-year tenure with the company, MK Hamied expressed pride in Cipla's growth and evolution. "These past 47 years at Cipla have been truly a remarkable chapter in my life. Over the decades, I have seen the Company grow and evolve in ways I am immensely proud of," he said in his resignation letter.

Hamied also acknowledged the contributions of key employees, Board members, and his daughter, Samina, in transforming Cipla into a professionally managed organization. He expressed confidence in the future leadership, saying, "I am pleased to see that Kamil Hamied will be joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director to maintain continuity while representing the promoter family."

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 4, 2024: Mint Primer | ₹250 per month: The idea behind a brand new SIP

On the day of the announcement, Cipla's shares on the NSE saw a modest increase of 0.2%, closing at 1,650 per share.

In his farewell message, Hamied expressed mixed emotions about leaving the company but remained optimistic about its future. "While it is difficult to say goodbye to the organization that has brought me so much fulfillment, I feel proud to have worked with such a talented team at Cipla. I take with me fond memories from my tenure at this organization, and I am sure Cipla will continue to thrive and achieve greater heights in the years to come," he said, adding his gratitude to the Board for their "unwavering support and guidance."

Also Read | Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Hamied concluded by wishing Cipla continued success and reaffirmed his belief in the company's mission of "Caring for Life."

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleCipla’s MK Hamied steps down after 47 years of service from company citing ’age and health’ reasons

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.000.00
      Chennai
      73,370.000.00
      Delhi
      73,299.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue