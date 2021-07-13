BENGALURU : Networking major Cisco has appointed Daisy Chittilapilly as president of its India and Saarc operations. Chittilapilly replaces Sameer Garde, who recently announced his decision to join the social sector after four years at Cisco.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, including 17 years of leadership roles at Cisco, Chittilapilly has a “proven track record" of transforming operations and cultures to drive growth at scale, Cisco said.

As president of Cisco India and Saarc, Chittilapilly will be responsible for strategy and sales, operations, and investments to drive long-term growth in the region. She will start her new role from 1 August, which also marks the beginning of Cisco's new financial year.

Most recently, Chittilapilly held the position of managing director for Cisco's Digital Transformation Office, where she worked with customers to capture and scale opportunities emerging in the digital world. In addition, as the leader of software and services sales, she worked with partners to accelerate Cisco's transition towards software and subscription-based offerings, Cisco said in a statement. Cisco has traditionally had women in leadership roles. Most prominent among them was perhaps India-born Padmasree Warrior who was the chief technology officer from 2008-15. In March this year, Fran Katsoudas, who has been with the company for 25 years, has been promoted to the role of chief people, policy, and purpose officer. Maria Martinez was named the company’s chief operating officer and Liz Centoni was named chief strategy officer.

"Daisy's appointment comes at a time when Cisco is looking at India and Saarc as an engine of innovation and growth. With businesses across the region looking to capture the economic rebound, her wealth of experience and knowledge in digitally enabling organizations and developing Cisco's go-to-market strategies around software and services will help propel Cisco, our customers, and partners to the forefront of the digital economy," said Dave West, president, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China.

Chittilapilly said Cisco’s leadership across networking, cybersecurity, and collaboration is helping business with their digital transformation and unlocking a new era of growth. “I am excited about the possibilities we can shape for India's people and businesses, and I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, communities, and the government to bring these possibilities to life."

Before joining Cisco, Chittilapilly worked with Wipro Ltd across multiple sales management roles. She also serves as co-chair on the Fic National Committee for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation and is an advisory board member of the non-profit 'Dragonflies Everywhere'.

