Cisco elevates Daisy Chittilapilly as president of India and Saarc

Most recently, Chittilapilly held the position of managing director for Cisco's Digital Transformation Office, where she worked with customers to capture and scale opportunities emerging in the digital world. In addition, as the leader of software and services sales, she worked with partners to accelerate Cisco's transition towards software and subscription-based offerings, Cisco said in a statement. Cisco has traditionally had women in leadership roles. Most prominent among them was perhaps India-born Padmasree Warrior who was the chief technology officer from 2008-15. In March this year, Fran Katsoudas, who has been with the company for 25 years, has been promoted to the role of chief people, policy, and purpose officer. Maria Martinez was named the company’s chief operating officer and Liz Centoni was named chief strategy officer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}