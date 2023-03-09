Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / People /  Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking in India

Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking in India

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Shayan Ghosh
Citi names Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking in India.

  • Having joined Citi in 2000, Vohra has held various senior roles, spanning diverse businesses in Citi, both in the Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions

Mumbai: Citi on Thursday announced the appointment of Bhanu Vohra as the head of its commercial banking business in India.

Mumbai: Citi on Thursday announced the appointment of Bhanu Vohra as the head of its commercial banking business in India.

Vohra, a chartered accountant, will be responsible for the Citi Commercial Bank business in India, addressing banking and financial services needs of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises, Citi said in a statement. Based in Mumbai, Vohra will report to Citi India chief executive Ashu Khullar, and in the region to the head of Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific Rajat Madhok.

Vohra, a chartered accountant, will be responsible for the Citi Commercial Bank business in India, addressing banking and financial services needs of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises, Citi said in a statement. Based in Mumbai, Vohra will report to Citi India chief executive Ashu Khullar, and in the region to the head of Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific Rajat Madhok.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“CCB in India banks 45% of the country’s unicorns and is focused on developing deep industry expertise to support clients across healthcare, chemicals, consumer, technology, industrials and digital, as well as multinationals, amongst others," the statement said.

Having joined Citi in 2000, Vohra has held various senior roles, spanning diverse businesses in Citi, both in the Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. He has worked in Citi’s Global Markets businesses across both regions before returning to India as the country head of the Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi’s Banking Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) business.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Throughout his career at Citi, he has also held positions in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) business, and Operations and Technology," it said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP