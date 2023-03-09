Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head of commercial banking in India

Mumbai: Citi on Thursday announced the appointment of Bhanu Vohra as the head of its commercial banking business in India.
Vohra, a chartered accountant, will be responsible for the Citi Commercial Bank business in India, addressing banking and financial services needs of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises, Citi said in a statement. Based in Mumbai, Vohra will report to Citi India chief executive Ashu Khullar, and in the region to the head of Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific Rajat Madhok.
“CCB in India banks 45% of the country’s unicorns and is focused on developing deep industry expertise to support clients across healthcare, chemicals, consumer, technology, industrials and digital, as well as multinationals, amongst others," the statement said.
Having joined Citi in 2000, Vohra has held various senior roles, spanning diverse businesses in Citi, both in the Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. He has worked in Citi’s Global Markets businesses across both regions before returning to India as the country head of the Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi’s Banking Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) business.
“Throughout his career at Citi, he has also held positions in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) business, and Operations and Technology," it said.
