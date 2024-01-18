Client caution is slowing IT: LTIMindtree’s Debashis Chatterjee
BENGALURU, NEW DELHI : Extreme caution among clients in the global market has sparked a slowdown across verticals in the IT industry, Debashis Chatterjee, managing director and chief executive officer of LTIMindtree said. The trend is reflected in LTIMindtree’s quarterly earnings as well. The company’s target of achieving 17-18% operating margin by this quarter is being pushed back due to the slowdown, and this could also impact its long-term $10-billion revenue goal, Chatterjee said in a post-earnings interview. Edited excerpts: