Clients will want solutions to reduce their costs: Keshav Murugesh

NEW DELHI : India’s IT-BPO industry rode a two-decade wave of globalization to cement itself as an outsourcing hub for services. With protectionist voices rising across the US, the UK and Europe—the industry’s bread-and-butter markets—the tide seems to be turning. Keshav Murugesh, group chief executive officer of business process management company WNS Global Services, and the former chairman of Nasscom, believes that IT/BPO companies will rebound. The way they sell, meanwhile, is in for a pivot, said Murugesh. Edited excerpts from an interview: