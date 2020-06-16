Clix eyes 45% stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank

With Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s capital adequacy ratio shrinking to 3%, it has been in talks with institutional investors and funds to raise equity. One of the investors, US-based fund house Tilden, even had a meeting with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in February. The bank had also attempted a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance, which was rejected by RBI. The merger was crucial for Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which needed to raise capital to lift curbs imposed on it by the central bank.