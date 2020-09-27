Clorox’s new CEO is racing to keep wipes on store shelves

A graduate of Harvard, where she majored in economics and played varsity volleyball, she joined the company in 2003 after a three-year stint in sales at Procter & Gamble Inc. She rose from a sales analyst for the company’s charcoal and bug-killer businesses to spearheading a companywide effort to boost flagging sales across all categories. She was central to the company’s decision in June to pull advertising from Facebook in what Clorox said was an attempt to distance itself from hate speech on the platform.