‘CNG to grow significantly as ICE-tech becomes greener’

We have seen demand for CNG increase over the last two years, which has been basically propelled by rising petrol and diesel prices where customers are looking for options that provide lower cost of running. Another big enabler driving adoption is the growing number of CNG stations in the country, which is now more than 3,500. Segments in which the Tiago and Tigor are present (hatchback and compact sedan) saw diesel options fading away because of BS-VI implementation, and so we find the CNG opportunity is growing in these two segments specifically. In the coming years, with the aggressive numbers that the government has in mind for expanding the CNG stations, this segment is poised to grow. That is a positive indication because internal combustion engine (ICE) technology is going to stay relevant for some time. This is a transition decade, and the government is targeting 30% penetration of electric by the end of 2030, but that still leaves 70% of the market that will be ICE technology. It is better that we move faster in those ICE vehicles to emission-friendly technologies, which can also reduce the burden of fossil fuel import. That’s the way we view the future of CNG, as an option for ICE-run technologies.

