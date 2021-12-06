‘Coal would remain energy leader for at least 15 years’

It is likely to happen but to draw a timeline would not be possible. For the last four years, there has been no price increase but most of the input costs including diesel and explosives have increased. Despite this, our prices held steady. We are now reaching a level where to stay commercially viable, price increase is essential; when and how much would be a collective board decision. But the idea is we have to be adequately compensated and whatever the increase should take care of our Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). While protecting our bottom line, we will also consider the impact on price of energy in the country because coal price increase has an influence on various commodities. We will take all our stakeholders on board.