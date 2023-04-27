‘Expect gross margin to grow despite IT spending caution’1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Midcap information technology (IT) services firm Coforge posted record earnings in FY23, outpacing its own 20% revenue growth guidance and crossing $1 billion in annual revenue. In an interview, Sudhir Singh, its chief executive, spoke about why revenue growth projection is significantly lower for FY24, what the company is doing to further expand gross margins despite revenue growth drop, hiring plans, and why he feels that generative AI is still an uncertain hype cycle. Edited excerpts: