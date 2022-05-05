Cognizant plans to make fewer acquisitions this year

We have sort of narrowed down the revenue growth guidance range from 8.5-11.5% to 9-11% as we get closer. However, we will still be able to deliver the $20-billion revenue range we guided last quarter. The midpoint of our current readings is still the same. However, if you look at our constant currency guidance from an organic business point of view, it has actually gone up by about 0.5%. The inorganic part is what we are changing as this year we believe that our M&As are going to be lower than what we did in 2021. We want to be very choosy in terms of the M&As that we go after. Traditionally, we acquired a lot of companies and they have been able to strengthen our broader digital portfolio. However, in the first quarter, we didn’t do much of M&As. This is because we want to be sure that we only go after the right deals. We need to protect shareholder value in terms of how much money we pay for these deals and what is the right level of margins. We continue to be very disciplined in terms of our M&A portfolio and that is what you see in terms of the reduction in the inorganic component of our growth.

