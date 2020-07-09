Cognizant India chairman and managing director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is set to retire from the company, effective 17 July, after 23 years at the global technology company. Pradeep Shilige, current head of Global Delivery, after serving 24 years in multiple leadership roles in Cognizant, will also transition out of the company.

These two top-level announcements were made by Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. CEO Brian Humphries in an email to employees on Thursday.

Cognizant had appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as chairman and managing director of Cognizant India in September, 2019.

'...I also want to announce that after 23 years with our company, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, India, has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020. I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of Cognizant with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home," Humphries wrote in the mail.

Shilge, Humphries wrote, is leaving to spend more time with his family and pursue his next challenge. "I support his decision, wish him only the best, and am grateful for his willingness to stay with us through September 30 to ensure a smooth handoff to Andy," he said.

Andy Stafford is the new Head of Global Delivery, who has spent nearly two decades at Accenture.

Ramamoorthy wrote in a LinkedIn post that he wished to focus on education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs

"For more than 22 years, Cognizant was the world to me. All of you made that world so beautiful that I was eternally in awe of it. I cannot thank you enough for that. In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion (also my first calling!)—education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17," he wrote in the post.

