CoinSwitch appoints Ramesh Bafna as chief financial officer

A seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience, Bafna has built sustainable marketplace revenue model for e-commerce companies such as Myntra and Flipkart as well as led the finance workstreams at IT services major Wipro
NEW DELHI: Crypto investing company, CoinSwitch, on Tuesday said it has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its chief financial officer, as the company looks to strengthen its management team.
As per CoinSwitch, Bafna took over the CFO role from Sarmad Nazki who contributed to building the dynamic organisation and has now decided to pursue other opportunities.
“CoinSwitch is fast evolving and growing every day, well on track to be India’s one-stop wealth-tech platform. I am delighted Ramesh Bafna is joining us as we take the next big leap in our journey. Ramesh’s experience in solving problems at scale in high-growth companies will help us strengthen and expand CoinSwitch to serve the next billion people," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
“I have been following the fintech space for years and am fascinated by the potential it holds for India. I am delighted to join CoinSwitch and contribute to our mission to ‘make money equal for all’ in a sustainable, profitable way," said Ramesh Bafna, chief financial officer, CoinSwitch.
Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.
The crypto unicorn has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments including Ashish Chandra (general counsel), Jayram Krishnan (vice president, product), Jayadevan PK (senior director, communication and content), Nishant Das (global head of talent acquisition), R. Venkatesh (senior vice president, public policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (director and head of HR).
Crypto exchanges in the country have been facing tough times amid a crash in asset prices, fall in trading volumes, and stringent crypto taxation laws.