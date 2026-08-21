Colgate Palmolive (India) Breaking: Meet Manish Anandani; set to replace Prabha Narasimhan as MD-CEO

In a major rejig, Prabha Narasimhan resigned as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colgate-Palmolive India. She will be replaced by Manish Anandani, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Narasimhan’s tenure ends at the close of business on September 27, 2026. Anandani will then assume the role on September 28.

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"Noted the resignation of Ms. Prabha Narasimhan (DIN: 08822860) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective close of business on September 27, 2026 pursuant to her promotion as the Executive Vice President - Marketing, Asia-Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive," the filing read.

The company said that, based on the recommendation of the nomination and Remuneration Committee, the appointment of Manish Anandani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company was approved for a period of five consecutive years, effective September 28, 2026.

Who is Manish Anandani? Meet the new MD Manish Anandani's career and past work: Prior to becoming Colgate-Palmolive India MD and CEO, Manish Anandani was the co-chair of the FICCI FMCG Committee and Managing Director of Kenvue India.

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Previously, he also served as the Managing Director Johnson and Johnson.

Anandani's stint with Colgate-Palmolive is not news. He previously worked with the company from 2005 to 2018, holding roles in India, Indochina, and the corporate office.

His last position with the company was Worldwide Director in the Global Customer Development function, where he focused on retail marketing and shopper development capabilities.

Manish Anandani's profile on LinkedIn described him as a global business executive with "20+ years of experience with diverse global companies (Pepsi, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive) across different industries (Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods), cross functions/areas (P&L management, Brand Marketing, Sales, Customer Management, eCommerce, Global function) and various geographies across globe."

As per his bio, Anandani has also led the “acquisition of a company from the identification of the target, performing due diligence, valuation, negotiation of the entire deal, acquiring the target and finally integration of the new business into the existing business successfully.”

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“Most of assignments have been with clear focus on significantly accelerating growth, regaining leadership and/or establishing new business models to win in changing market place,” Anandani's Linked profile added.

Manish Anandani's education: Anandani holds a degree in Electronics and an MBA in Marketing. He also possesses an Executive MBA in Leadership from the Tuck School of Business in the USA.

The company confirmed that none of its directors are related to Anandani, and he is not debarred from holding office by SEBI or any other authority.

About Prabha Narasimhan Prabha Narasimhan has been the Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited since September 1, 2022. CP India had announced her appointment in March 2022.

Narasimhan had joined Colgate from Hindustan Unilever (HUL), where she led the Home Care category as Executive Director and served as a member of the HUL Leadership Team.

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Narasimhan has nearly 25 years of rich and varied experience in Customer Development, Consumer Marketing and Innovation across geographies and multiple categories, including Home Care, Foods, Personal & Skin Care.

CP India is the market leader in Oral Care, manufacturing and marketing toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil pulling products and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand. The business also offers a specialized range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand.

Key Takeaways Manish Anandani brings extensive industry experience to his new role as MD-CEO.

Prabha Narasimhan's resignation marks a significant leadership change in Colgate-Palmolive India.

The transition emphasizes the importance of adapting leadership strategies in a dynamic marketplace.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in