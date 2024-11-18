On a mission to change consumer behaviour, grow premium offerings: Colgate-Palmolive’s Prabha Narasimhan
Summary
- Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), discusses the launch of the year-round Oral Health Movement, the growing focus on premiumization and the challenges of marketing in a diverse nation like India.
With its near-universal penetration, Colgate-Palmolive India is synonymous with oral care in India. However, the company is not resting on its laurels. It has embarked on a mission to change consumer behaviour and grow its premium offerings. In a conversation with Mint, Prabha Narasimhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, discussed the launch of the year-round Oral Health Movement, the growing focus on premiumization and the challenges of marketing in a diverse nation like India.