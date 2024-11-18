Premiumization is an important focus for Colgate. What is your strategy to grow this segment?

Premiumization is the second pillar of our growth strategy, and it absolutely needs to go up. Currently, only about 14% of the oral care category falls into the premium segment, which lags behind categories like skincare and haircare. Our goal is to grow our premium business at least two to three times faster than our overall business. This growth is driven by products like Colgate Total, which caters to advanced daily oral care and is a global flagship with numerous patents. Whitening solutions, such as our Visible White Purple toothpaste that delivers instant whitening, are designed to tap into beauty-conscious consumers. Additionally, our therapeutic solutions, which address specific dental issues, benefit from the strong network of dentists we’ve built over 87 years in India.