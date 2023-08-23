Colgate’s single mandate is to drive growth: MD & CEO2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) plans to invest in core brands and explore new growth opportunities.
New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is planning to increase investment in its core brands and explore new opportunities for growth, said Prabha Narasimhan, the managing director and chief executive officer. In FY23, its revenues stood at ₹5,279 crore. The Colgate brand has a significant share in India’s toothpaste segment. However, its portfolio under the Palmolive brand, offering products such as body wash and hand wash, is relatively small. In an interview, Narasimhan shared her views on the company’s strategy to strengthen the core and expressed a strong intention to acquire local brands. Edited excerpts: