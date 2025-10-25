‘Come home, let's create strong Bharat’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges immigrants

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urged immigrants to come back to India as the nation has the potential to become a strong and prosperous country. Here's what the multinational tech company founder said…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated25 Oct 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho Corporation.
Indian multinational tech company, Zoho Corporation's founder and chief scientist, Sridhar Vembu, in a social media post, urged the Indians living abroad to return to their nation amid the talk about immigrants in foreign nations.

In a post on X, Zoho's Sridhar Vembu questioned Indians abroad about why should people stay somewhere where they don't feel welcomed. He said that India needs its people back and the nation has the potential to become a strong and prosperous country.

“From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you and welcomes you! Come home, let's create a strong and prosperous Bharat,” said Vembu in his post.

Indians as immigrants

Zoho's chief scientist, Sridhar Vembu, sharing another social media post on X, said that Indian immigrants make up for the ‘highest fiscal contribution’ to their host country.

Vembu's reference was to a chart made by Daniel Di Martino, who is a Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and focuses his work on publications related to immigration policy and reforms in the United States.

Daniel Di Martino's research showed that Indian immigrants have contributed to more than $1.6 million to the positive 30-year fiscal impact, among other nations. Indian immigrants have ranked higher in terms of fiscal impact than people coming from China, the Philippines, Colombia, etc.

Sridhar Vembu also shared how he hopes that India retains its best offerings in reserve for the next generation, which will help to attract some talent which has left the nation.

“Indian immigrants make the highest fiscal contribution to their host nation, as the chart below shows. India sent her best. I hope India retains its best in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that left,” said Vembu in his post.

Trump's immigration crackdown

Mint reported earlier that the US President Donald Trump cracked down on immigrants by imposing a one-time $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas for high-skill foreign professionals who want to work in the United States.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration aims to end the practice where foreign workers come to the US to ‘take jobs from hard-working Americans.’ U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that the immigrants exploit the US economy without making meaningful contributions.

The federal government's crackdown wants to ensure that the foreign workers provide a “significant benefit” to the nation's economy and its people.

Key Takeaways
  • Vembu said that Indian immigrants make up for the ‘highest fiscal contribution’ to their host country.
  • Sridhar Vembu hopes that India retains its best offerings in reserve for the next generation.
  • Zoho Corp's founder said this will help to attract some talent which has left the nation.
