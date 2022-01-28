MUMBAI : Billionaire businessman and chairman of $50 billion Aditya Birla Group -- Kumar Mangalam Birla, on Friday, said the upcoming decade will be one of "capital expenditure" for India's corporate landscape, Birla wrote in his Annual Reflections for 2021-22.

"I believe, we have upon us a forthcoming decade of Capex Mahotsav in India," said Birla.

The twin-balance sheet problem of stressed loans and over-leveraged corporates is also behind us, he noted.

“The private sector is also firing on two-engines, the conventional and the new-economy. I call it the ‘Double-engine growth’. Investors are excited about growth prospects in core sectors as well as sunrise sectors. In my view though, the word sunrise sector applies to the entire landscape in India, which includes both conventional sectors like cement, steel, power and auto and emerging areas like digital and renewables. Both hold the promise of high and sustained growth," said Birla.

In India, a generation of entrepreneurs are now taking advantage of economic reforms as profound as those in 1991, said Birla.

"Lengthening lifespans and changing technologies are upending linear notions of career and life. A 20-year-old can build a multi-billion-dollar company, proudly wearing the badge of a college dropout. At the same time, a 50-year-old entrepreneur can build a company in a new space, confident

that she has years ahead to see her dreams come to fruition. Skills from opposite ends of the spectrum are equally valued. Society, which has been bound by hierarchy, no longer remarks at a mid-career and seasoned executive giving their services and stabilizing hand to a youngster fired by the unbridled optimism of youth," said Birla.

Birla said the world is awash in capital and there has perhaps rarely been a better time to be an entrepreneur, as everyone from angel investors to the public markets line up to back ideas.

The competition for investment opportunities and the fear of missing out have driven up valuations of many fledgling companies to stratospheric levels, said Birla.

"Historically, the key question for any new business was whether it fulfilled an unmet consumer need. A hallmark of some new businesses today is that they seek to use the brute force of capital, combined with smart technology and operations, to create new needs that you did not even know existed! For example, is receiving groceries at your doorstep in less than 10 minutes a service that you cannot live without? Clearly many consumers think so," he wrote.

However, he added that ultimately, my own view is that at some stage unit economics will have to matter. “And trusty old concepts like cash flows and gross margins will guide behavior and actions. The only sustainable moat is the one based on intellect. Large waves of cheap capital will eventually erode all other entry barriers," said Birla.

Commenting on the ongoing global supply chain problems, Birla said that the speed and magnitude of the global bounce back has surprised everyone but also left some constituents unprepared.

According to Kumar Birla, from being the invisible wheels that oiled the global economy, the nuances of supply chains and the intricacies of multi-modal optimization have now become central to the discourse of many businesses.

"Whiplash effects have come into force, with shortages in humble $1 semiconductors in Taiwan, and a fire in a lithography factory in Berlin, lengthening the queues for eager buyers of new cars in India. In messages reminiscent of the license era, hopeful car aspirants are now being put in long waiting lists as companies scramble to crank up production. On the one hand, container shortages in some parts of the world, combined with port pile ups elsewhere, reinforce the point that the physical world still matters," said Birla.

These whiplash effects have called into question a decades-long shift towards increasing efficiency and finely tuned precision operations that optimized operating costs but took away room for margins of error, he said.

“This is a stark reminder that in times of disruption (which we should increasingly expect with climate change), efficiency wins in the short term, but resilience translates to value in the long term. Near shoring, reasonable inventory holding, multiple supplier alternatives and more sophisticated supply chain solutions are the near-term outcomes from this realization," said Birla.

While taking cognizance of the severity of the ongoing pandemic caused by Covid-19 virus, Birla said, "I often get asked how to deal with the highs and lows of life, and I think the biggest factor is equanimity. It is an acceptance that both adversity and windfall gains are impermanent.

"In the spirit of the times, I am also going to borrow a deep philosophical insight from the cryptosphere, that is perhaps unintentionally powerful. WAGMI! Indeed, We Are All Gonna Make It!," concluded Birla in his Reflections note.

