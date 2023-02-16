Competition brings out the best in us: HUL CMD
India’s per capita FMCG consumption is low and Sanjiv Mehta sees a ‘massive’ headroom to grow
When Sanjiv Mehta assumed the CEO and MD roles at Hindustan Unilever in late 2013, the Indian subsidiary of Unilever Plc was doing reasonably well. In the 10 years since, its market capitalization has quadrupled from ₹1.33 trillion to ₹5.98 trillion, as the company reaped the benefits of a growing economy, its own transformational efforts and the legacy of the stable of its brands that are household names across India—Lux, Pears, Dove, Liril, Horlicks, Lifebuoy, Knorr, Rin, Vim and several others across beauty and wellness, hygiene and homecare, and branded foods, some of which have been in India for more than a century.
