Competition brings out the best in us: HUL CMD

India is not a zero-sum game. If someone else grows, that doesn’t mean I’ll decline. We have enough space in India at $45 per capita FMCG consumption. Compare this with Indonesia, which is 2x; China, which is 3x; the Philippines, which is 4x. In India, the headroom to grow is massive. Of course, Reliance will be a formidable competitor. But we also have a great relationship with them. They are suppliers to us on the chemical side and customers to us on the modern trade side. But if you look at the channel space today, modern trade as a total market constitutes about 13-14%. E-commerce constitutes another 7-8%. And 3-4% is institutions like the canteen stores. 75% is still general trade and even if I were to map the evolution of general trade, its share will come down. But even after 10 years, it will be, by far, the biggest channel. The difference would be a highly digitized general trade. So, let me tell you how we are strengthening our position. Every player will have their own strategy. We started on a journey of digitizing HUL in 2015-2016, way ahead of the inflection point during covid. Our Shikhar app (HUL’s online ordering platform) is the most adopted app by retailers. Around 1.1 million retailers have adopted the app. My digital demand capture today is over 25%. That’s a big moat we have created. If you go and meet retailers today, they will tell you that it is just one of the most user-friendly apps—different languages where we can customize an assortment for each store. And importantly, we can also give credit on what they buy seamlessly from SBI without any paperwork. We want to help retailers grow their businesses. And I’ll tell you, a good competitor has always been good for HUL. It brings out the best in us.