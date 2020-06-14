Concerns expressed by me have become a reality: Cyrus Mistry to Supreme Court

On Tata Power’s Mundra project, aggressively pursued by Ratan Tata, Mistry said that despite ₹18,000 crore being put into the project it was yet to show a turnaround. “Tata Power has made a further provision of ₹3,550 crore and the managing director of the company has recently confirmed in the public domain that even after tariff revision, the project would continue to bleed," he said.