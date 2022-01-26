‘Conspicuous consumption by the rich has increased GST collections’

Yes, while the GST tracks the overall growth in the economy, it conceals the distributive consequences. The overall economic recovery has been swift, but while there are sectors such as non-durables and commodities that have picked up, the capital goods sector has lagged. At the same time, the savings rate for households has declined, and conspicuous consumption has risen. Amid the peak of the second wave, there was a sharp increase in sales of premium branded cars. It isn’t surprising then that the GST collections dipped less sharply during the second wave compared with the first. This is telling of the nature of the recovery, where sectors and products consumed at the higher end by the rich have lifted GST revenue collections. Further, the supply chain disruptions and the weak capital formation have stoked inflation. In fact, there have been growing inflationary pressures throughout FY21, with inflation touching RBI’s target ceiling. The higher revenue collections seen are a combined result of rising prices, higher imports and, possibly, the pattern of consumption. It would be useful for policymakers to observe the product composition of GST collections not only to understand the nature of this recovery but also to guide future rate increases.

