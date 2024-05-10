Consultancies were a CA domain; now, STEM grads are stepping in
- STEM graduates have the skills that matter now and are becoming an essential part of advisory teams amid a changing tax compliance landscape
Chartered accountants (CAs) are increasingly facing stiff competition from STEM graduates in getting into consulting firms that are becoming heavily dependent on technology for client service and regulatory compliances, said industry executives. STEM refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.