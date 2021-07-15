‘Consumer, SME loans to be focus after merger with LVB’

Our first task was to stabilize the deposit base. And I’m happy to say that during this period, since January 1, we’ve been able to able to actually grow our deposit base and assure customers of the safety. On the lending side, LVB had a large gold loan portfolio. So we managed to reopen that product within about 10 days of the amalgamation. The third, of course, is to assess the business lines and revive the financial momentum of the LVB part of our network. As our financials show, while we had a sharp increase in net income through the year, not a lot of that came from the LVB branch. In fact, only about seven 7-8% of our entire revenue came from LVB. So fourth, our objective is to divide the business lines and get revenue momentum in the LVB branches. And then three key other agendas we’ve been focused on: one, getting the network upgraded but also starting to take control of the network in terms of regulatory branding. We are anticipated to take us about a year. But with the second wave of covid, it’s been a bit more challenging. And finally, (getting) the two banks or LVB onto the same (digital) platform as DBS.