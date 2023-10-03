‘Consumers’ love and respect must prevail over numbers’
Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India at Ogilvy speaks with Mint ahead of stepping into an advisory role starting 1 January
Mumbai: Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India at Ogilvy will step into an advisory role starting 1 January. With a section of the ad industry wondering if it is the end of his remarkable 41-year journey, Pandey, in an interview, assured he’s eagerly waiting to embracing his new role and delve deeper into the emerging aspects of advertising, such as the evolving role of technology like artificial intelligence and offering insights to aspiring young minds entering the field. The man responsible for bringing global acclaim to Indian advertising, etched an illustrious journey, receiving the Lion of St. Mark, the Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement award, an honour he shares with his brother, Prasoon. Edited excerpts.