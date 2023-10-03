‘Consumers’ love and respect must prevail over numbers’

Mumbai: Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India at Ogilvy will step into an advisory role starting 1 January. With a section of the ad industry wondering if it is the end of his remarkable 41-year journey, Pandey, in an interview, assured he’s eagerly waiting to embracing his new role and delve deeper into the emerging aspects of advertising, such as the evolving role of technology like artificial intelligence and offering insights to aspiring young minds entering the field. The man responsible for bringing global acclaim to Indian advertising, etched an illustrious journey, receiving the Lion of St. Mark, the Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement award, an honour he shares with his brother, Prasoon. Edited excerpts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are the Bhishma Pitamaah of Indian advertising. So, how do you see this change of guard panning out at Ogilvy?

That’s a very big thing to say. All I can tell you is that I believed in advertising when I joined in the 80s. My motive was to do justice to my clients’ communication needs. I was not trying to prove a point, or changing the industry. That work gelled with the people of India, gelled with clients, and opened up the doors for those who believed in the Indian culture, society, languages and in touching hearts. That invited a many to the business and, certainly, the face of Indian advertising took shape. In hindsight, it was not Piyush Pandey, who changed the face of it. My work started getting noticed by the international community also, leading to the Lion of St. Mark lifetime achievement award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the new role, I can tell you I am going to be involved. The new leadership that I have named along with Devika (Bulchandani, global chief executive), are all those who have been a part of Ogilvy and have been with me for many, many years. You can look at it like this: There’s a new captain, equivalent to say, Virat Kohli, and I am an experienced hand, still playing the game, like M.S. Dhoni. I am a part of the team but stepped back so that a new captain could take us to newer heights. The fact is I will continue to be a playing member. My experience can be tapped into the work, relationships as well as the general soul of the company. Of course, one has to understand that one shouldn’t treat such roles as positions of authority. My father never had to remind me that he was my father, but he was around. This is the way it is going to be. New leaders have to be treated and respected like leaders. My role is to tell the clients who have been with us for years, not to worry, I am there, and will try to deliver equal to if not better. These are tricky assignments, which need maturity on your part and I am looking forward. Also, as the people have been with us for over a decade, some for 20 years, they know everything and I don’t have to teach them anything.

How do you see advertising today: Generative AI, ChatGPT and six-second ads?

I believe AI and all the technology must be used as an enabler. It’s not an idea generator. For example take the #NotJustACadburyAd featuring Shah Rukh Khan, that heavily used AI. Was AI the Idea? No. The idea was: There are small retailers never having an opportunity to advertise beyond their shops and then, Khan promoting them. It was a big generosity idea, that was made possible with AI. If that’s the spirit, I look forward to the use of AI. I never say AI is a bad thing. But the six-second ads are stupid. They are not TV commercials, but 6-second hoarding. There are two things: I don’t need to run my ads 10,000 times, as I am able to achieve the impact. Also, when numbers and logic take precedence over love and respect from consumers, that’s when you make a mistake. Take the example of Pidilite, they were never bothered about length, but their communication piece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!