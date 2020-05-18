Consumption slowdown will be extreme: Albinder Dhindsa

There was a time when we were running at double of pre-covid numbers. But obviously that’s not sustainable. If things were to open up today, volumes would be 30-35% higher. But if this kind of lockdown persists for a quarter or two, then order volumes will be double of what they were before covid. The early signs are that the consumption slowdown is going to be extreme. People are buying smaller packs and private labels which are cheaper. Even before covid, because of the weak economy, people were buying cheaper brands. But it seems to be getting worse. So, it will continue. Non-discretionary spending will definitely be badly hit—it’s a question of ‘how much?’