Contactless payments are gaining preference: Sajith Sivanandan

We are also seeing rising searches for “how to pay bills with UPI" etc in Indian languages very fast. This augurs well for the overall industry and points to the future where we will see wider adoption of digital payments, and consumers will continue to opt to do more with digital payments as new user experiences come online. Lenin (Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin) had once said that “There are decades where nothing happens and then there are weeks where decades happen". That describes this year quite well.