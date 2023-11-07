Contrasting fortunes for Musk and Zuckerberg this past year
Summary
- Elon Musk has been facing tough times since he took over Twitter a year ago. Mark Zuckerberg’s star has been rising
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two influential billionaires in charge of influential social media platforms, have a history of rivalry and public bickering. They have sparred over SpaceX’s rocket launch failure and risks of artificial intelligence in the past, even as Musk soared well past Zuckerberg to become the world's richest man in 2021. Their rivalry intensified after Musk bought Twitter last year. Since then, however, it is Zuckerberg who has bested Musk by some key metrics.