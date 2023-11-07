Contrasting fortunes for Musk and Zuckerberg this past year

The fall of Twitter, now renamed X, has been more drastic and visible. Its valuation, based on restricted stock units awarded to employees, has dropped from $44 billion to $19 billion. Musk has cut costs since he took over, reducing headcount from 7,500 to about 1,500. However, its revenues, which were about $4.2 billion in 2022, have been declining by 55% year-over-year each month since he took over, according to Reuters. Its subscription revenues, estimated at $150 million, can scarcely fill the gap.