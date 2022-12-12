‘Corp credit demand shining; let lenders fund acquisitions’

If you look at renewables, it has taken banks almost 10 years to get comfortable with the technology. There was uncertainty in terms of how tariffs would play out, etc. Then the government came in and banks were a bit apprehensive about funding, especially given the past experience with power purchase agreements (PPAs) for thermal, where states were involved. The whole process of bankability of renewables has taken quite some time. I think we will have to go through the same process on green hydrogen as well. My feeling is that the initial phase of funding of green hydrogen will come more from venture capital, venture debt kind of players. When the viability and scalability of it is established, that is really when the banks will come in. After all, we are not in the venture debt business and are not in the job of taking risks on whether a particular invention will, or will not work.