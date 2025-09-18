Why don’t independent directors call out red flags when they quit?

Menon, in his 15 April resignation letter, wrote that he had been flagging high leverage on Gensol’s balance sheet for several months to no avail. “I would like to take you back to last year, July/August of 2024, when I had tried reaching you to seek clarity on the debt position of the company, and had also offered assistance to reduce the interest cost through a debt restructure route," he wrote in the email addressed to Gensol chair Anmol Singh Jaggi.