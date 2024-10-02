’Cosmic coincidence’: Anand Mahindra shares story of Mahindra Group’s connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday

Anand Mahindra, the conglomerate's chairman, took to social media to highlight an intriguing cosmic coincidence: the company's founding in 1945 on the same date as Gandhi's birth.

Shivangini
Published2 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
On October 2nd, India commemorated the birth anniversaries of two significant figures—Mahatma Gandhi, widely known as the 'Father of the Nation', and Lal Bahadur Shastri, a former Prime Minister. This date also holds special significance for the Mahindra Group, the parent company behind Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra, as it marks the company's founding day.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to social media platform X to share his reflections on this multi-faceted occasion. In his post, Mahindra highlighted an intriguing coincidence.

"The Founder of our nation was also born on October 2nd," he noted, adding, "By some cosmic coincidence, the Mahindra Group was founded in 1945, also on October 2nd."

Mahindra went on to express how this alignment has shaped the company's ethos: "At @MahindraRise we believe that coincidence has shaped our destiny & given us a sense of purpose."

The industrialist explained that October 2nd holds triple significance for the company. "On October 2nd, every year, we celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi & we celebrate the Founders of our Group. But we also observe it as Family Day, when all our workplaces around the world celebrate & invite their families to join the celebrations," he stated.

Accompanying his post was a brief video showcasing the company's history and marking its 79th anniversary. The message resonated with some social media users, with one commenting, "Happy Founders' Day! Amongst the very few companies which I can proudly say follow Gandhian values in letter & spirit."

M&M share price

On 1 October, Mahindra & Mahindra's share price saw a positive movement. The stock price closed with a gain of 2.36 percent, or 73.10, reaching 3,168.00 per share at the end of trading.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra sales

M&M Ltd on Tuesday said its SUV (sports utility vehicle) domestic sales surged 24 per cent to 51,062 units in September compared to the same month of last year, as per PTI.

 

 

