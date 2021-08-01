NEW DELHI : Animation studio Cosmos-Maya has announced the appointment of Rajaram Sundaresan as director of operations for international business. Rajaram brings more than 30 years of experience in the animation industry, having previously handled production for ventures such as Prime Focus, Delux Entertainment and DQ Entertainment. In his new role, he will take up responsibilities ranging from project management and client relations to revenue maximization for the division.

Cosmos-Maya, founded by film-makers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, has worked on projects such as Selfie with Bajrangi (Disney+ Hotstar) and Motu Patlu (Nickelodeon) and has announced co-production projects like Galactic Agency, The Incredible Monsta Trucks and the third season of Eena Meena Deeka.

“Cosmos-Maya hopes to significantly benefit from his (Sundaresan’s) expertise in scaling businesses and deepening their position while maintaining a strong governance and risk mitigation structure," Anish Mehta, chief executive officer, Cosmos-Maya said in a statement.

To be sure, animation offerings have increasingly found appeal in India where animation and visual effects industry, which currently commands more than 10% of the global market share, has the potential to scale up to 20-25%, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, which have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-120,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s GDP rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said.

Former I&B minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that animation, visual effects, gaming and comic are sunrise sectors and Indians are providing backend support to top film-makers of the world.

The push for animation, meanwhile, is based on the success of Hollywood offerings such as The Jungle Book and The Lion King, whose 3-D effects make for immersive big-screen viewing. Outings such as these will play a big role in bringing people back to theatres post the pandemic, industry experts say. Further, with many live shoots and big-scale productions likely to be put on hold until things normalize completely, content creators are hoping visual effects and animation can come to the rescue, given that much of this work can be done remotely at lower costs.

