Cosmos-Maya appoints Rajaram Sundaresan as director of operations, int'l biz

To be sure, animation offerings have increasingly found appeal in India where animation and visual effects industry, which currently commands more than 10% of the global market share, has the potential to scale up to 20-25%, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, which have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-120,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s GDP rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said.

