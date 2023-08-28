‘Courts and law enforcement need to build AI capabilities’10 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Microsoft president Brad Smith said though there are numerous opportunities in generative AI, there is clearly a hype cycle around it
Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice-chairman and president, highlighted the crucial role artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play in our lives at work and beyond, at the B20 India Summit. In an interview during his visit to Delhi, Smith said India is one of Microsoft’s fastest-growing markets, driven by digital transformation in the past decade. He also said that though there are numerous opportunities in generative AI, there is clearly a hype cycle around it. Besides, he reiterated the company’s readiness to navigate the multiple regulations on AI in India, and touched upon Microsoft’s cybersecurity skilling initiatives. He said India’s new regulations may alter the future trajectory of Big Tech. Edited excerpts: