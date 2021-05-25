Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD today said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to COVID."COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country's immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined & off work," Ella said in a tweet.

By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.

Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's facility in Gujarat. This will take the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has submitted 90 per cent of the documentation to the World Health Organisation for obtaining an emergency use listing for the Covaxin vaccine and the remaining details will be supplied next month, sources said on Monday.

In a separate development, the BBIL is in the final stages of negotiations with the Food and Drug Administration of the US for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in the United States, sources said.

The issue of the WHO's authorisation for emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin was discussed at a meeting between the top brass of the BBIL and senior officials of the Ministry of Health, Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of External Affairs. An EUL authorisation by the WHO reflects a product's safety and efficacy. Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is in the list of COVID-19 vaccines which were given emergency use authorisation by the global body.

The authorisation by the WHO is also required for the inclusion of any vaccine in the Covax facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Sources said BBIL is confident about obtaining WHO's emergency use listing and that the MEA would extend all possible assistance, if required. "BBIL noted that they had submitted 90% of the documentation required for EUL to WHO. The remaining is expected to be submitted in June," said a source.

The BBIL had applied for the WHO's EUL in April.

