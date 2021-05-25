Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

The authorisation by the WHO is also required for the inclusion of any vaccine in the Covax facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Sources said BBIL is confident about obtaining WHO's emergency use listing and that the MEA would extend all possible assistance, if required. "BBIL noted that they had submitted 90% of the documentation required for EUL to WHO. The remaining is expected to be submitted in June," said a source.