India can use pandemic opportunity to become an innovator, says Biocon's Shaw

BENGALURU: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, said that the covid-19 pandemic presents India to leverage its talent pool strength to become a part of the global innovation value chain rather than just a service provider.

She added that covid-19 had also brought a lot of spotlight on how India should look at the future.

In a podcast with Michael (Mike) Milken of the Milken Institute, a US-based think tank on philanthropy, Shaw said that the pandemic could help India become the ‘innovator and not just the maker’.

She said that with strengths in information technology, analytics, data science and a large number of engineering and medical graduates to innovate than just providing services or just doing contract manufacturing.

“We've got to start creating value. And we've got to start leveraging our science, our technology, and really move up the innovation part," she added.

The Biocon chief, who has tested positive for covid-19, said that the pandemic also brought the spotlight on India and how it should look at the future, especially in terms of its presence in the pharmaceutical sector which accounts for just 3% of the global market despite being the biggest producer of generic medicines in the world.

She said that India is home to zoonotic viruses like SARS, H1N1 but that the country has done little to research them.

She said that the pandemic had brought all sorts of hardships on people and this sense of purpose drives her research to make affordable medication for global use.

“It's about a billion patients, not just a billion dollars. The billions will come later, but it's about serving those billion patients first, which to me is my sense of purpose," she said. “That's why I'm very committed to compassionate capitalism," she added.

Shaw also spoke about the covid-19 pandemic and its surge in India which now have nearly 2.8 million cases of which over 53,000 have lost their lives that makes the south Asian country one of the worst impacted by the pandemic.She said that the disease and its spread was under check during the lockdown period, especially in places like Bengaluru.

“But the moment the unlocking happened, I think people were under the impression that the virus has been chased away and we can now go back to normal life. And that was a big mistake," she said.

She said that big cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi were among the worst affected and that the expectation is that they would have peaked by the end of November.

Better access to treatment as space in hospitals free up due to mild, moderate patients remaining in home care, she says, has helped bring mortality rates under check.

She also said that recent serosurveillance had indicated that people living in slums in Mumbai and other parts of the country which have congested spaces seem to have developed herd immunity.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via