Strategic disinvestment of Air India and BPCL is crucial for the government to achieve its disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for 2020-21. Government missed the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for 2019-20 by ₹14,701 crore as it had to defer a number of offers for sale (OFS) such as Coal India, SAIL, NMDC, PFC, IRCON and Hindustan Aeronautics planned towards the end of the financial year because of the volatility in the equity market. It completed the last deal of the financial year last week with NTPC Ltd buying government’s stakes in THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (NEEPCO) for Rs11,500 crore.