Covid-19 Impact: Automakers' domestic sales draw a blank in April

MUMBAI: Auto companies, including India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), among others, reported nil domestic monthly sales for the first time in history due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Maruti along with other leading manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd, M&M, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Pvt Ltd, MG Motor India Pvt Ltd reported zero domestic car sales for April.

Vehicle manufacturing factories remained shut in April complying with the government's guidelines of the 40-day lockdown that ends of 3 May. Dispatch of vehicles from manufacturing facilities to dealership channels is mulled as domestic sales by the industry.

“Maruti had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the government orders, all production facilities were closed," the company said on Friday.

With the lockdown that started on 25 March, all automakers gradually reduced production and closed their factories.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), which produces cars on contract basis for MSIL, had first stopped its b-shift on 23 March for two days in compliance with the Gujarat government's directive. However, it later closed all operations until 14 April only to extend the shutdown under the second phase of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till 3 May.

Though domestic sales have been on hold, SMG today said 632 units were exported from Mundra port following the resumption of port operations. This is also its first shipment since the lockdown.

In a recent interview to Mint, RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki said a fiscal stimulus is required to bail out the market from the crisis aggravated by the virus pandemic.

Meanwhile, India’s second largest carmaker Hyundai reported exports of 1,341 units for April.

Gaurav Vangaal, country lead, light vehicle production forecasting at IHS Markit said automakers would ramp up production up to 50% in May and June.

“This, however, will depend upon the suppliers coming out of the designated red zones. The OEMs (original equipment manufacture) are also looking into the problem of manpower availability. We are expecting a U-shape recovery. It would be interesting to see how the OEMs cope up with the existing BS-IV stock present in the dealership channels and the ramp up of BS-VI inventory after lockdown lifts," Vangaal said.

M&M said its exports were at 733 units in the last month. Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer (CEO), automotive division, M&M said the company is closely working with all its stakeholders, including component suppliers, vendors and dealer partners, to get the ecosystem started as soon as the lockdown ends.

“We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," said Nakra.

Toyota Kirloskar senior vice president, sales and services at the company, Naveen Soni said restoration of the entire automotive value chain would be gradual.

"Restoration will be gradual as the industry is faced with the challenges of low consumer sentiments, rebuilding of disrupted supply chains that need factors of production to be restored, including return of workforce," Soni said.

Toyota, however, has reported that its dealers have been receiving some enquiries lately.

In an effort to push sales, automakers are actively exploring digital platforms, offering virtual tours of the vehicles and financing options to ensure some customers take to online bookings in the post-covid scenario.

Toyota said it is even looking to deliver the vehicle at the customer’s doorstep upon the completion of purchase.

