‘Covid boosted the adoption of digital-first consumer brands’

The pandemic has almost force multiplied the adoption of e-commerce and digital brands. The ecosystem took a massive leap forward and the opportunity to leverage a distribution system in an efficient way was established. That’s where we think we add a lot of value. Infrastructure around D2C brands became more robust. As covid recedes and the offline world opens up, omnichannel play will be significant to access the consumer. If we can leverage D2C, e-commerce and offline trade and wrap it all with a strong value and brand proposition, we can build mega brands. This multiple or omnichannel play will allow us to leverage a very different size of the market and consumer definition. We have breakthroughs with companies such as boaT and Mamaearth, which have gone to a different level. However, we are also seeing other companies reaching ₹100 crore- ₹300 crore revenue level in 4-5 years.