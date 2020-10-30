Covid has widened the digital divide: Brian Humphries

We are evaluating the new “Interim Final Rules", and Cognizant will remain in compliance with all H-1B rules and regulations. Due to Cognizant’s business planning and effective forecasting of resource needs, the impact of any changes to US immigration policies will not affect our ability to serve our clients. At this point, we expect any 2020 financial impact to be minimal. Looking into 2021, we have a series of core initiatives to further globalize Cognizant, which include increased college hiring, growing our regional and nearshore delivery capability and driving more automation within delivery. We believe, however, that fair immigration policies are vital to the US economy and to Cognizant. As an American headquartered company, we look forward to continuing our work to educate policymakers on the importance of attracting talent from around the world to keep the US competitive and a leader in innovation.