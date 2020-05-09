Covid impact: Car firms planning big discounts? Toyota Kirloskar VC answers

Updated: 09 May 2020, 08:20 PM IST

Speaking at Pivot Or Perish, the Mint webinar on t... moreSpeaking at Pivot Or Perish, the Mint webinar on the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and President of the Confederation of Indian Industry, said that there is no concrete movement on a stimulus for the automobile industry by the government yet. He also expressed scepticism about a possible flurry of big discounts on vehicles as a move to boost demand. Kirloskar said that such a move would be like 'hara-kiri' by auto firms. Watch the full video for more.