Covid pandemic has heralded new era of co-operation: Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran

MUMBAI: In his New Year message to over seven lakh employees, Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran said though the year has been hard, buried in the stress and trauma of covid-19 are opportunities for renewal.

"We are, I hope, on the threshold of a new era of co-operation, in which individuals, businesses and nations more readily join forces," said Chandra in his message, adding that the distribution of covid vaccines in countries across the world will be an international operation of unparalleled complexity.

"Only global effort can get us back to normality," he said.

This March, the Tata Group--Tata Trusts and Tata Sons-- together decided to donate ₹1,500 crore towards coronavirus relief fund.

The funds, the group had said, will be utilised to provide protective equipment to medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits, and setting up treatment facilities. The group had also said it will train health workers and the general public in the fight against coronavirus.

"Pandemics have, in the past, inspired progress in medicine, urban planning, architecture and countless other fields. This one will be the same," said Chandra adding that this moment is akin to walking on a bridge. "But it's a special bridge, because we are not simply walking to see what is on the other side. Instead, we have a hand in building our destination" he said.

Thanking his colleagues for facing the challenges covid-19 brought, with great professionalism, Chandra said, "your work this year has made me prouder than ever to lead this Group."

Tata Group this September received approval for commercial launch of India's first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) coronavirus test 'Feluda', developed in collaboration with CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology).

"The pandemic did not alter the course of the world, so much as accelerate it along the path it was already on, especially when it comes to questions, we can no longer avoid-- whether it is the pivotal nature of technology in the era we enter, our relationship to the plant or the roles of our public, private and civil society institutions."

