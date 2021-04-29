Covid second wave to have bigger impact on leveraged businesses: Ajay Tyagi

Mid- and small-caps have done well over the last year and that is now getting reflected in their valuations. Our philosophy is about buying resilient businesses that have strong cash flows, strong balance sheets and can withstand big drawdowns in the economy like we witnessed last year. To that extent, we are sanguine about the impact of the second wave on the mid-caps that we are holding in our portfolio. In general, we would tend to believe that the impact of the second wave would be more on weaker businesses that are leveraged, don’t have sufficient cash generation to sustain themselves, etc. And such businesses can be there across large-, mid- and small-caps.